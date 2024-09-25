Putin Warns Russia Could Use Nuclear Weapons in Response to Conventional Missile Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to update Russia’s nuclear deterrence doctrine, which would include provisions for initiating a first strike, regardless of whether the aggressor is nuclear-armed or not. Speaking before the Federation Security Council on Wednesday, Putin emphasized that any aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear country allied with a nuclear power will be considered an attack on Russia itself.

Putin also highlighted that “reliable information about the launch of an aerospace attack” — involving drones, aircraft, or missiles — would justify a nuclear response, solidifying the first strike option in Russia’s defense strategy. The Russian nuclear umbrella also extends to Belarus, where Moscow has stationed Iskander M systems armed with nuclear warheads.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, where Zelensky will present his “Victory Plan.” The plan includes proposals for cruise missile strikes deep into Russian territory, potentially targeting the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense.

In a show of strength, Russia’s Tu-95 strategic bombers embarked on an 11-hour patrol over the Bering Sea, escorted by Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets. Additionally, Russian nuclear submarines, Emperor Alexander III and Krasnoyarsk, have completed their transition to their new home in the Pacific Fleet at Vilyuchinsk, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence