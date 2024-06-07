Queen Latifah Net Worth

Queen Latifah, an American singer, songwriter, rapper, actress, model, television producer, record producer, comedian, and talk show hostess, has an impressive net worth of $70 million. Latifah has had a long, successful career spanning music, film, and television, becoming a multi-faceted superstar.

Early Life

Queen Latifah was born Dana Elaine Owens on March 18, 1970, in Newark, New Jersey. She was primarily raised in East Orange, New Jersey, and her parents divorced when she was ten. Her stage name, Latifah, means “delicate” and “very kind” in Arabic. At 5’10”, she was a standout on her high school basketball team. After graduating from Irvington High School, she took classes at Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Music Career

Latifah began beatboxing in the late ’80s with the group Ladies Fresh and gained notice as a solo artist when her rap demo caught the attention of Fab 5 Freddy from “Yo! MTV Raps.” She signed with Tommy Boy Records and released her first single, “Wrath of My Madness,” in 1988, followed by her debut album “All Hail the Queen” in 1989. Known for addressing issues affecting black women, her music covered topics such as domestic violence and relationship problems.

She released more albums, including “Nature of a Sista” and “Black Reign,” the latter earning her a Grammy for the hit single “U.N.I.T.Y.” Transitioning to soul and jazz, she released “The Dana Owens Album” in 2004 and “Trav’lin’ Light” in 2007, the latter earning a Grammy nomination. Her return to hip-hop came with the 2009 album “Persona,” which reached #3 on the US R&B chart. In 2023, her debut album “All Hail the Queen” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Acting Career

Queen Latifah’s acting career includes numerous high-profile films and television shows. She had early roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and starred in the hit sitcom “Living Single” from 1993 to 1998. She hosted “The Queen Latifah Show” from 1999 to 2001 and revived it in 2013. Her role in the musical film “Chicago” earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She has appeared in films such as “Set It Off,” “Bringing Down the House,” “Hairspray,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and “Girls Trip.” Latifah has also taken on producing roles, including the TV series “Scream” and starred in “The Equalizer.”

Queen Latifah has earned a Golden Globe, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, a Grammy Award, multiple Grammy nominations, an Emmy Award nomination, and an Academy Award nomination. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 4, 2006.

Other Ventures

Outside her entertainment career, Queen Latifah is a spokesperson for CoverGirl, Pizza Hut, and Jenny Craig. She has her own line of cosmetics for women of color and a perfume line, with scents Queen and Queen of Hearts. She authored the book “Ladies First: Revelations of a Strong Woman.”

In 2022, her real estate development firm embarked on a $14 million affordable housing project in Newark, New Jersey, which includes 76 units and space for non-profit organizations.

Personal Life

Queen Latifah has faced personal challenges, including the death of her brother in a motorcycle accident in 1992, which led to a period of depression and drug abuse. She has also been a victim of carjacking and faced legal issues, including a marijuana possession charge in 1996 and a DUI in 2002. In 2018, she confirmed her mother’s death due to a heart condition. Latifah remains private about her love life but acknowledged her partner, Eboni Nichols, and their son, Rebel, during the 2021 BET Awards.

Real Estate

Latifah has owned properties in Colts Neck, New Jersey, Rumson, New Jersey, and Beverly Hills, California. She listed her nine-acre estate in New Jersey for $2.4 million when moving to the west coast. In 2015, she sold a Hollywood Hills home for $1.65 million after listing it for $1.94 million.

