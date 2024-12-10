Quinten Post Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NBA Player

Quinten Post is a professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Standing at 7 feet tall and weighing 238 pounds, he primarily plays as a center.

Post played college basketball at Mississippi State and later at Boston College, where he was recognized as Second Team All-ACC and made the ACC All-Defensive Team.

He was drafted 52nd overall by the Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft and currently holds a two-way contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League.

Siblings

Quinten has one sibling, a younger sister, who was present during his NBA draft celebration.

Post played college basketball at Mississippi State and Boston College, where he earned accolades such as Second Team All-ACC and ACC All-Defensive Team honors.

His family background includes a supportive environment, with both parents actively involved in his journey to the NBA.

College

Post began his college basketball career at Mississippi State, where he joined the Bulldogs in 2019.

During his freshman season, he faced tough competition in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), which limited his playing time and production.

Over 19 appearances, he averaged just 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

At Boston College, which he joined in 2021, Post found an environment that suited his playing style better and allowed him to flourish.

In his junior season, he began to gain more minutes on the court and showcased his skills as a versatile big man.

His performance steadily improved, setting the stage for a breakout senior season.

In the 2023-2024 season, Post had an impressive year, averaging 17.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

His contributions on both ends of the floor earned him significant recognition, including being named to the Second Team All-ACC and earning a spot on the ACC All-Defensive Team.

Also Read: Brandin Podziemski Siblings: Get to Know Gabriella Podziemski

NBA career

After an outstanding college career, Post declared for the NBA Draft in 2024.

He was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 52nd overall pick.

His combination of size, skill, and improved performance during his senior season made him an attractive prospect for NBA teams.

Following the draft, Post signed a two-way contract with the Warriors, allowing him to split his time between the NBA team and their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Standing at 7 feet tall, Post is known for his versatility as a center.

He possesses good footwork in the post and can stretch the floor with his shooting ability while being an effective rebounder.

His defensive skills were particularly noted during his college career, making him a valuable asset for any team.

Accolades

During his time at Mississippi State, Post earned recognition on the SEC Academic Honor Roll for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, highlighting his academic achievements alongside his athletic performance.

At Boston College, Post had a standout senior season in 2023-24, where he was recognized as one of the most productive big men in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

He earned the title of ACC Player of the Week and was named to the Second Team All-ACC.

Additionally, he was acknowledged as the ACC’s Most Improved Player, reflecting his significant development and impact on the court.

His performance included a career-high game where he scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in an NCAA tournament game against Miami, solidifying his reputation as a key player for Boston College.