Rafe Furst is an American entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and former professional poker player with an estimated net worth of $10 million. Best known for winning a World Series of Poker bracelet and serving as an early stakeholder in Full Tilt Poker, Furst has also built a successful career in technology investing, artificial intelligence, and science philanthropy.

Although his poker career was overshadowed by the collapse of Full Tilt Poker, he has since focused on innovation, charitable initiatives, and supporting scientific research.

Rafe Furst Net Worth $10 Million Nationality American

Early Life

Rafe Furst studied at Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science followed by a master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence.

Before entering the poker world, he worked in software development and launched several entrepreneurial ventures during the internet boom. His background in mathematics, probability, and game theory naturally complemented his interest in professional poker.

Poker Career

Furst began playing poker professionally during the late 1990s and quickly gained a reputation for his analytical approach to the game.

Rather than relying on instinct alone, he emphasized statistics, decision-making, and risk management, helping him become a respected player in both tournament and cash-game circles.

His biggest poker achievement came in 2006, when he captured a World Series of Poker bracelet by winning the $1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Shootout, earning more than $340,000 in prize money.

Beyond competing, Furst also contributed to poker education by writing about strategy and co-authoring the book “Making the Final Table.”

Full Tilt Poker

Rafe Furst was among the early investors and co-founders of Full Tilt Poker, one of the world’s largest online poker platforms during the mid-2000s.

The site became popular by promoting itself as a poker platform created by professional players for poker players. Alongside several high-profile professionals, Furst helped establish the company’s public image and strategic direction, although he was not responsible for its day-to-day operations.

At its peak, Full Tilt Poker was one of the industry’s leading online poker brands.

Full Tilt Poker Controversy

The success of Full Tilt Poker came to an abrupt end following the U.S. government’s crackdown on online poker in 2011.

Federal authorities filed a civil lawsuit against the company, alleging that player funds had been improperly managed. Furst was named among several company stakeholders who had received financial distributions.

Although he was never criminally charged and denied wrongdoing, Furst reached a civil settlement in 2012. Under the agreement, he forfeited certain assets without admitting liability, while the government acknowledged that he had not directed the company’s daily operations.

The settlement also barred him from participating in unlicensed internet gambling businesses within the United States.

Business and Investment Career

Following his departure from professional poker, Furst returned to the technology sector.

He has become an investor, advisor, and advocate for projects involving:

Artificial intelligence.

Scientific research.

Effective altruism.

Long-term technology development.

Early-stage startup investing.

His work has centered on improving how funding is allocated to scientific discoveries and innovative technologies with long-term societal benefits.

Philanthropy

Furst has been actively involved in charitable work throughout his career.

He co-founded Bad Beat on Cancer, a nonprofit initiative encouraging poker players to donate part of their tournament winnings toward cancer research.

In recent years, he has expanded his philanthropic efforts by supporting organizations focused on scientific innovation, global challenges, and effective charitable giving.

Personal Life

Unlike many former poker professionals, Rafe Furst has largely stepped away from the spotlight.

He now spends much of his time working with technology startups, nonprofit organizations, and research initiatives while continuing to write and speak about topics such as decision-making, innovation, artificial intelligence, and long-term social impact.

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