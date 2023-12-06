Raila Claims KCPE Exams Printed by Firm on Mombasa Road

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga claims the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations were printed along Mombasa Road.

The former prime minister on Wednesday alleged that the Kenya Kwanza government cancelled an exam printing tender awarded to a United Kingdom-based firm in favour of the local firm.

According to the ODM leader, the foreign company lost the tender after it failed to bribe government officials.

“We’ve established that early this year the government abruptly stopped this contract because the UK company refused to give kickbacks. Without following any legal process, the KK awarded the KCPE contract to a politically connected local company based in Mombasa Road in Nairobi,” said Raila.

“The government was advised that the local company could not print the exams and ensure its security, especially on short notice. Nobody would budge because there were kickbacks involved.”

Further, the opposition chief revealed that the local firm outsourced from an Indian company due to time constraints.

“We are also aware that the UK firm declined to provide codes to the many layers of security that had been encrypted to safeguard the integrity of national exams. We believe this process is responsible for the disaster witnessed in the KCPE results,” he added.

More to follow