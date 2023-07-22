Raila’s Bodyguard Ogeta Abandoned in Ruai

Maurice Ogeta, the bodyguard of opposition leader Raila Odinga was released from police custody a few minutes before 1:00 am Saturday.

This was almost three days after his arrest in Nairobi over claims of being involved in the anti-government protests.

He was being detained at Utawala police cells, police, and the family said. The release came after a court ordered so.

He says he was driven while blindfolded and left in the middle of the road in Ruai towards Kangundo.

Read: Court Orders IG Koome to Produce Raila’s Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta

His car which was missing was vandalized by the police but he is happy to be alive.

Ogeta said he is still distraught and in shock.

The High Court had ordered police to produce Ogeta before any court in the country.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued the directive on Friday following a suit filed by Ogeta’s brother Christopher Onyango Ogeta and certified as urgent on Thursday.

“That, pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-parties, a writ of habeus corpus is hereby issued directing the 2nd Respondent to produce Maurice Ogeta before a court of competent jurisdiction in Nairobi or any other Court within the Republic of Kenya for an inquiry into the issue of his detention,” ruled the judge.

Read Also: IJM Condemns Use of Excessive Force by Police During Protests

Justice Mugambi also directed that all responses in the case be filed within three days, as he set the date of mentioning for further direction on July 31, 2023.

Ogeta was reportedly accosted by unknown assailants suspected to be police officers on his way to work from home on Wednesday morning; he was allegedly flagged down, and then bundled in his car’s boot.

The opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Odinga as well as Ogeta’s family members have continued to demand for his release.

Ogeta is among individuals and leaders allied to the opposition chief who were this week nabbed in connection with the three-day anti-government protests which ended on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...