Ralph Macchio’s Net Worth

Renowned American TV and film actor Ralph Macchio has secured a notable net worth of $8 million. Widely recognized for his iconic role as Daniel La Russo in the “Karate Kid” film series and the sequel TV sensation “Cobra Kai,” Macchio’s multifaceted career has not only earned him fame but also substantial financial success.

Ralph Macchio Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth November 4, 1961 Place of Birth Huntington, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Television producer

Early Life

Born on November 4, 1961, in Huntington, New York, Ralph George Macchio Jr. emerged from a family with Italian and Greek roots. His journey into the limelight began with tap dancing lessons at the tender age of three. Ralph’s discovery at sixteen paved the way for his entry into the entertainment industry.

Ralph Macchio Acting Career

Ralph Macchio’s foray into acting commenced with the recurring role of Jeremy Andretti in the TV series “Eight Is Enough” (1980-1981). He swiftly transitioned to the big screen, making his debut in the comedy “Up the Academy” (1980) and gaining acclaim for his role in “The Outsiders” (1983). However, it was the portrayal of Daniel LaRusso in “Karate Kid” (1984) that marked his breakthrough, leading to two successful sequels.

Macchio’s cinematic journey expanded with notable films like “Crossroads” (1986), “My Cousin Vinny” (1992), and “Hitchcock” (2012). Television appearances in shows like “Entourage” (2005), “Ugly Betty” (2008), and “How I Met Your Mother” (2013) showcased his versatility.

Beyond screens, Macchio showcased his acting prowess in stage productions. His collaboration with Robert DeNiro in “Cuba and His Teddy Bear” (1986) and lead role in the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” (1996) exemplified his theatrical flair.

In 2018, Macchio returned to the spotlight with “Cobra Kai,” a reboot of “Karate Kid” on YouTube. The series gained immense popularity after its Netflix debut in 2020, earning Macchio and co-star William Zabka $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons.

Personal Life

Off-camera, Ralph Macchio’s heart belongs to Phyllis Fierro, a nurse practitioner whom he met at 15, introduced by his grandmother. They sealed their love in marriage in 1987 and share two children. Macchio’s dedication to his family is mirrored in his ownership of the iconic 1947 yellow Ford, forever etched in cinematic history from “Karate Kid.”

Ralph Macchio Net Worth

Ralph Macchio net worth is $8 million.