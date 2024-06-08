Randy Jackson Net Worth

Randy Jackson, an American musician and reality television judge, has an estimated net worth of $50 million. While he is widely recognized as a former judge on the reality TV show “American Idol,” Jackson’s career spans multiple facets of the music industry, including work as a session musician, producer, and executive.

Early Life

Randall Darius Jackson was born on June 23, 1956, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His mother was a homemaker, and his father worked as a plant foreman. After completing high school, Jackson attended Southern University, where he graduated in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in music.

Session Musician

Jackson began his career in the 1980s, playing bass guitar for various bands and artists, including Taxxi, Jean-Luc Ponty, and Carlos Santana. From 1986 to 1987, he played for the band Journey, contributing to their album “Raised on Radio.” Jackson also collaborated with Italian pop star Zucchero and jazz musician Billy Cobham during his time in Italy.

In the mid-80s, Jackson joined an all-star band for the film “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” featuring Aretha Franklin and Keith Richards. By the end of the decade, he had worked on Steve Lukather’s solo album, Maze’s “Silly Soul,” and albums by artists such as Kenny G, the Divinyls, Tracy Chapman, and Bruce Springsteen.

Producer

As a producer, Jackson has worked with numerous high-profile artists, including Mariah Carey. In 2008, he released “Randy Jackson’s Music Club, Vol. 1,” an album he fully produced. He has also produced music for several “American Idol” contestants, including Kimberley Locke.

American Idol

In 2002, Jackson became a household name as a judge on “American Idol.” He remained the only original judge by the time he left the show in 2014 to pursue other business ventures. During his tenure, he helped launch the spin-off series “America’s Best Dance Crew,” which aired from 2008 to 2010.

Randy Jackson American Idol Salary

Jackson’s initial salary as a judge on “American Idol” was $10 million per season. This amount likely increased as the show’s popularity soared. Despite this substantial income, he reportedly earned about $30 million less per year than fellow judge Simon Cowell.

Real Estate

In 2014, Jackson sold his Los Angeles property for $1.9 million. The house, located in the gated community of Tarzana, features 5,878 square feet of living space, a pool, a spa, and a guesthouse. Jackson had originally purchased the property for $2.725 million in 2005, ultimately selling it at a loss of $825,000.

Personal Life

Randy Jackson’s first marriage to Elizabeth Jackson produced one child before ending in divorce. In 1995, he married Erika Riker, with whom he had two children. The couple filed for divorce in 2014.

Randy Jackson Net Worth

Randy Jackson net worth is $10 million.