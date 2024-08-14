Uhuru’s Ex-bodyguard Ranka Named New North Eastern Regional Police Commander in Changes 

North Eastern region got a new police commander in changes announced by Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat.

Papita Ranka, a former lead bodyguard to president Uhuru Kenyatta was Tuesday named the new North Eastern Regional Police Commander (RPC).

Police headquarters said Ranka will from August 13 take over as the RPC for the region to among others lead in the war against terrorism.

Ranka took over from Bundi Muriithi who was recalled to police headquarters.

Lagat also moved all police commanders from Garissa and Mandera Counties.

Mandera County police commander Samuel Mutunga and his Garissa counterpart John Sichei were moved and new commanders posted there.

In the changes, Kwale police boss Stephen Ngetich was moved to police headquarters and replaced by Ali Nuno.

At the DCI, the head of Land Fraud Unit Wilhem Kimutai was replaced after attaining his mandatory retirement age.

The new head of land fraud unit will be Juma Mashua formerly of Internal Affairs Unit and police operations at headquarters.

Some parts of North Eastern have been facing attacks from terrorists hence the move to make the changes.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border, which is usually breached by the terror group who come and attack in the region and escape back.

More personnel have been deployed in the area in efforts to tame the attacks. Locals have always been urged to work with security agencies to tame the trend.

This is because such attacks cannot happen without the knowledge of the locals. This comes amid heightened security following fears the terror group could be planning an attack after a long lull.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.

Officials say with proper strategies, the new team will be able to address the menace.