Rashford subbed at half-time before Barca comeback 

Marcus Rashford was taken off at half-time on his full Barcelona debut before the defending La Liga champions staged a fightback from two goals down to beat Levante.

The on-loan Manchester United forward was deployed on the left, with Raphinha down the middle behind Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal on the right, but struggled to make an impression in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Barcelona as a whole had been poor in the first half and fell behind in the 15th minute when Ivan Romero struck, cleverly working some space inside the box before slotting in.

Torres hit the crossbar as Barcelona pushed for the equaliser but instead the hosts added a second deep into first-half stoppage time.

Alejandro Balde was deemed to have handled the ball by the video assistant referee when blocking a shot and referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez awarded a penalty after being summoned to the screen.

Jose Luis Morales then stepped up to score from the spot.

Barcelona replaced Rashford and Marc Casado with Dani Olmo and Gavi at the start of the second half, and within eight minutes they were level.

Pedri first fired a superb strike into the top corner from 25 yards before Torres volleyed in an equaliser.

It looked like they would have to settle for a point but a stunning second-half turnaround was completed in the first minute of stoppage time when Levante’s Unai Elgezabal headed Yamal’s fine cross into his own net.

Barcelona were playing in last season’s away shirts because of La Liga rules on colour clashes as all three of their current kits were deemed to not provide enough contrast to Levante’s home shirt.

