Rasmus Højlund Siblings: Meet Emil and Oscar Højlund

Rasmus Winther Højlund, born on 4 February 2003 in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a Danish professional footballer who plays as a striker.

The left-footed forward is renowned for his pace, power, aerial ability, work rate, and clinical finishing.

He currently plays for Serie A club Napoli, having joined them permanently in 2026 after a successful loan spell, following three years at Manchester United.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rasmus comes from a football-mad family and has two younger twin brothers, Emil and Oscar Højlund.

The twins, born in 2005, both developed at Copenhagen alongside Rasmus before pursuing professional careers.

Oscar plays as a midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, while Emil, a forward, plays for Schalke 04 in the 2. Bundesliga.

Career

Højlund began his youth career at local club Hørsholm-Usserød before moving through Brøndby and joining Copenhagen’s academy.

He made his professional debut for Copenhagen at age 17 in October 2020 and contributed notably in European competitions.

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In January 2022, he transferred to Austrian club Sturm Graz, where he scored prolifically.

Later that year, Atalanta signed him for around €17 million, and he impressed in Serie A with strong performances.

In August 2023, Manchester United acquired Højlund for an initial £64 million (potentially rising to £72 million).

He adapted to the Premier League, scoring key goals in the Champions League, including a memorable brace against his former club Copenhagen, and netting his first Premier League goal on Boxing Day 2023 against Aston Villa.

Over his time at United, he made nearly 100 appearances, scoring 26 goals, and experienced both highs and challenges, including a goal drought in one season.

In September 2025, Højlund moved to Napoli on loan with an obligation to buy, triggered by Napoli’s Champions League qualification.

He thrived in Serie A, scoring regularly and contributing to the team’s success, leading to a permanent transfer in 2026.

He has also been a regular for the Denmark national team since debuting in 2022, scoring crucial international goals.

Accolades

Højlund has earned several individual and team honours. With Manchester United, he won the FA Cup in 2023/24.

At Napoli, he contributed to the Supercoppa Italiana success.

Individually, he was named Danish Talent of the Year in 2023 and became the first Danish player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award (for February 2024).