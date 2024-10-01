Rauw Alejandro’s Net Worth

Rauw Alejandro, a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, has made a name for himself in the world of Latin music. With a net worth of approximately $6 million, Alejandro has achieved international fame and recognition for his contributions to the reggaeton genre. Nicknamed the “King of Modern Reggaeton,” his chart-topping albums and collaborations with top artists have solidified his place as a leading figure in Latin music.

Rauw Alejandro Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth January 10, 1993 Place of Birth San Juan Nationality Puerto Rican singer Profession Singer, Songwriter

Early Life

Born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz on January 10, 1993, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Rauw comes from a musical family. His father, Raúl Ocasio, was a guitarist, and his mother, María Nelly Ruiz, was a backing vocalist. Growing up in Carolina and Canóvanas, Alejandro was exposed to music from a young age, spending time between Puerto Rico, New York, and Miami.

As a child, Rauw was close friends with Anuel AA, another prominent Latin artist. Although he initially aspired to be a professional soccer player and played for Puerto Rico’s national team, Rauw shifted his focus to music in his early twenties. He began sharing his music on SoundCloud, eventually catching the attention of major record labels.

Breakthrough

Rauw Alejandro’s career began to gain momentum in 2014 when he started sharing his music online. His debut mixtape, Punto de Equilibrio, released in 2016, helped establish his presence in the Latin music scene. He signed with Duars Entertainment in 2017 and quickly became a rising star.

His 2018 single Fantasías with Farruko was a major hit, earning 19× Platinum (Latin) certification in the U.S. and cementing Alejandro’s status in reggaeton. His debut album Afrodisíaco (2020) received widespread acclaim, reaching #3 on the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums chart and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album.

His second album, Vice Versa (2021), further propelled his career, with hit single Todo de Ti topping charts in over 15 countries. The album reached #1 on the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums chart and earned multiple Platinum certifications.

Collaborations

Alejandro’s latest album, Saturno (2022), continues to showcase his versatility as an artist, blending reggaeton with other genres like trap and Latin pop. In addition to his solo work, Rauw has collaborated with high-profile artists such as Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and Rosalía, further expanding his global reach.

In 2023, Rauw made his acting debut on the Netflix series Sky Rojo, adding another layer to his multi-faceted career.

Awards

Over the years, Rauw Alejandro has received numerous accolades for his contributions to music. He has won two Latin Grammys, including Best Urban Fusion/Performance for Tattoo (Remix), and multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards. His groundbreaking singles, such as Todo de Ti, have topped international charts and garnered millions of streams globally.

Personal Life

In late 2021, Rauw began dating Spanish singer Rosalía, and the couple became engaged in March 2023. However, they announced their breakup in July 2023, ending their highly publicized relationship.

Rauw Alejandro Net Worth

Rauw Alejandro net worth is $6 million.