Former television host and actress Regina Wambui Macharia-Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, was charged with helping her 18-year-old daughter evade arrest following the murder of her grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Regina was arraigned alongside her brother, Alton James Macharia, alias AJ, at the Kibera Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the two faced separate charges of being accessories after the fact to murder.

According to the charge sheet, Regina allegedly instructed her daughter, Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, to change the clothes she had been wearing, which prosecutors claim were soaked in blood following the incident.

The charge sheet states that on October 30, 2026, at around 10:30pm at Loresho Ridge Estate in Westlands Sub-County, Nairobi, Regina, knowing that Thandie had murdered Dorita, instructed her to change her bloodstained clothes to facilitate her escape from lawful arrest.

Her brother, Alton, was separately accused of cleaning bloodstains at the scene in an alleged attempt to help his niece evade arrest.

Prosecutors allege that Alton committed the offence on the same date and at the same location, knowing that Thandie had murdered Dorita.

Both Regina and Alton denied the charges and were released on cash bail of Sh200,000 each.

Their arraignment follows the separate prosecution of Thandie, who has been charged with murdering her 86-year-old grandmother.

The 18-year-old denied the murder charge before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza at the Kibera Law Courts.

The judge subsequently directed that she undergo a mental assessment at Kiambu Hospital within 10 days.

The court also rejected a request by her defence team seeking permission for her to attend her grandmother’s burial in Murang’a County.

Instead, it directed her father to record videos of the funeral and show them to her while she remained in custody.

The prosecution had opposed her attendance, citing security concerns and the possibility of interference with witnesses expected to attend the burial.

Regina, Alton and Thandie are now facing separate charges arising from Dorita’s death.