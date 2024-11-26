Reid Scott Siblings: Getting to Know Katherine Scott

Reid Scott, born Reid Scott Weiner, is an American actor known for his roles in popular series such as My Boys, Veep and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

He also portrays Detective Vincent Riley in Law & Order and has appeared in films like Venom and Late Night.

Scott graduated from Syracuse University and is involved in various charitable organizations.

Siblings

Reid has one sibling, an older sister named Katherine Scott.

While there isn’t a lot of public information available about her, Reid has mentioned in interviews that he has a close relationship with his family, including his sister.

Career

Scott began his career in acting with a strong foundation in theater, performing in various off-Broadway productions and honing his craft through live performances.

He initially gained visibility in the industry through appearances in television commercials, which helped pave the way for his future roles.

Scott’s breakthrough role came with the TBS sitcom My Boys, where he played Brendan.

The show, which aired from 2006 to 2010, focused on a young female sportswriter navigating life and friendships in Chicago.

Scott’s performance was well-received, and the series garnered a loyal fan base during its four-season run, establishing him as a talented comedic actor.

He achieved significant acclaim for his role as Dan Egan in HBO’s political satire Veep, which aired from 2012 to 2019.

Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, a fictional Vice President of the United States, Scott’s character was a charming yet ambitious political operative who became a fan favorite.

The series received numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, solidifying Scott’s reputation in the industry.

In addition to his television work, Reid Scott has appeared in several films.

Notably, he played Dr. Dan Lewis in Venom, a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character.

He also appeared alongside Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in the comedy-drama Late Night, which explored the challenges faced by a late-night talk show host.

More recently, Scott joined the cast of Amazon Prime’s critically acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Gordon Ford, a charismatic talk show host.

His role added depth to the storyline and showcased his versatility as an actor.

In 2024, he made his much-anticipated debut in the iconic series Law & Order as Detective Vincent Riley.

This role fulfilled a long-held dream for Scott, who had aspired to be part of the franchise for years.

Awards and accolades

Scott has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, showcasing his talent and contributions to television and film.

He won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2018 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his role in Veep, which he shared with the cast.

He has also been nominated multiple times for the same award in previous years for his ensemble performance in Veep.

In addition to the SAG Awards, Scott was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2016 for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his work on Turbo FAST.

His performances have also earned him nominations from the International Online Cinema Awards, including a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014 and Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2023.