Renowned Motoring Journalist Big Boy Trev Dies After Short Illness

Kenya’s automotive and media communities are mourning the death of Trevor Lamenya, popularly known as “Big Boy Trev,” who passed away on the night of Friday, August 1, after a short illness. His family confirmed the news, sparking an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and industry leaders.

Lamenya was a respected figure in the automotive world, admired for his deep knowledge of cars and commanding media presence. For over a decade, he helped shape conversations around motoring, branding, and communication through both mainstream and digital platforms.

Whether he was simplifying vehicle features for TV viewers or offering expert advice in corporate boardrooms, Trev’s passion for cars remained evident in all he did. His engaging personality, technical know-how, and mentorship made him a beloved figure and a household name.

A graduate of Daystar University with a background in communication and media, Lamenya built a dynamic career in automotive journalism and consultancy. He served as Editor-in-Chief of Cullinan Media and PR Ltd, and earlier, as a director and motor journalist at AutoVault Media Ltd.

He gained widespread recognition through his television show Cars with Big Boy Trev (CBBT), which aired on major stations including KTN and NTV. The show became a favorite among Kenyan car lovers for its relatable insights and Trev’s charismatic delivery.

His reach extended online through his CBBT YouTube channel, which had over 21,900 subscribers and 1.7 million views by April 2025. On LinkedIn, he described himself as an automotive industry expert with experience in corporate communications and marketing across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

Despite his professional achievements, those who knew him say it was his warmth, mentorship, and love for both cars and people that truly defined him.

Big Boy Trev’s death has prompted widespread tributes from fans, content creators, and entrepreneurs who remembered him not just as a media personality, but as a generous mentor.

City car dealer Khalif Kairo shared how Trev helped him get started in the media space.

“Did a shoot with Big Boy Trev sometime back in 2019 and he really helped me break out by connecting me with key people in the media space, helping my brand get exposure. May he rest in peace — such an amazing soul. May God comfort his family,” Kairo said.

Automotive YouTuber Waigera credited Trev for inspiring an entire generation of Kenyan motoring content creators.

“Today we celebrate the person who paved way for majority of Kenyan automotive content creators. To the person who always entertained us on KTN as we learned about different car brands — may the Lord Almighty rest your soul in eternal peace. RIP Big Boy Trev,” he posted.

Muriithi Pius fondly remembered a review that left a lasting impression.

“I still remember his review of the Nissan Skyline Crossover. I immediately loved that car. May he rest in peace.”

Others expressed heartbreak over the loss, especially following the recent death of reggae MC Fullstop.

“We were getting to terms with the demise of MC Fullstop and now Big Boy Trev is gone after a short illness? He used to host Cars with Big Boy Trev on NTV. The man had a special talent in automotives. This is a really sad evening. May his soul rest in peace,” said George Diano.

Delvin Duncans, a motorsport enthusiast, shared his sorrow as well.

“What’s with this year, man! I met Trev at some event in Carco Race Way in Perth, a great guy and enthusiast. I enjoyed his shows on KTN and his YouTube CBBT. A sad day in the motorsport industry and entertainment industry at large.”