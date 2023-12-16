fbpx
    Renowned Mukangala Hit Composer, Gertrude Mwendo Anyika, Dies After Battle With Cancer

    An image of Gertrude Mwendo Anyika

    Gertrude Mwendo Anyika, the talented composer behind the iconic Mukangala hit, has succumbed to cancer at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

    The news was confirmed by political pundit and blogger Mwalimu Amunga Akhanyalabandu on Friday, December 15.

    Gertrude had been waging a brave fight against cancer, enduring months of medical treatment. Mwalimu Amunga shared the unfortunate news, revealing the challenging circumstances surrounding her health.

    “Gertrude has been in the hospital for months battling cancer. Her huge bills totaled KSh 2.5 million, which the family could not pay. She was in a public ward at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret,” he said.

    An influential figure in the Phonotex Success Band, founded by the late Jacob Luseno in 1965, Gertrude Mwendo Anyika collaborated on numerous hit songs with Luseno.

    Among their notable creations, the most famous include Mukangala and Amakuru, recorded in 1974.

    The talented composer’s portfolio extends to other well-loved songs like Injeti, Masiali, Cecilia, Regina, House Maid, Bushuma Bwa Malika, Ingato, and Linda, among others.

    Mwalimu Amunga emphasized the family’s plea for assistance during this challenging time, revealing that despite their efforts, they faced difficulties in securing the necessary financial support.

    Regrettably, the appeals for help did not garner the expected response from those who had benefited from Anyika’s musical contributions. Mwalimu Amunga lamented, “Most people with money who have danced to her songs and used them in their campaigns kept silent.”

    The news of Gertrude Mwendo Anyika’s passing has elicited condolences from various quarters, with Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale among those expressing their grief.

    Khalwale shared his thoughts, stating: “You are in my thoughts, and your family and friends are in my prayers. Rest in peace, Queen of the Baluhyia music. Getty weruu, you were great.”

     

