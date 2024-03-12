Richard Ipero Omelu Appointed As New CEO Of Export Processing Zones Authority

Richard Ipero Omelu has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), succeeding Aden Hussein, who previously served in an acting capacity.

Omelu’s selection as CEO followed a rigorous interview process, during which he emerged as the top candidate for the position.

“The board of directors of The Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Ipero Omelu as the Chief Executive Officer after emerging as the best and most suitable candidate in just concluded recruitment process,” the board’s chairman Richard Cheruiyot said.

In his new role, Omelu will report directly to the Board of Directors and will be tasked with providing effective strategic leadership to the Authority on a day-to-day basis.

His responsibilities include overseeing operations, ensuring compliance with relevant laws and government regulations, and implementing activities as directed by the Board.

His term begins immediately and is initially set for a renewable five-year period, contingent upon his performance.

With a wealth of experience spanning both the private and public sectors, Omelu previously served as the Director of Strategy, Planning, and MSE Coordination at the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority within the Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development.

Omelu holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Strategic Management, as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Commerce.

He is also a member of the Institute of Risk Management and has been instrumental in developing and executing strategic plans, mobilizing resources, and implementing risk management frameworks for various organizations.