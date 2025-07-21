Richard Roxburgh Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Australian Actor

Richard Roxburgh is an acclaimed Australian actor, writer, producer, and director, celebrated for his versatile performances across film, television, and theater.

Born on January 23, 1962, in Albury, New South Wales, Australia, Roxburgh initially pursued a degree in economics at the Australian National University before shifting his focus to acting.

He graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in 1986, a prestigious institution that also trained notable Australian actors like Mel Gibson and Cate Blanchett.

Roxburgh’s career spans over three decades, marked by his ability to portray a wide range of characters, from villains to protagonists, earning him a reputation as one of Australia’s finest performers.

He is married to Italian actress and opera singer Silvia Colloca, whom he met on the set of Van Helsing in 2004, and together they have three children.

Siblings

Richard is the youngest of five siblings in a family that includes three brothers and one sister.

His older siblings are Bryce, David, Phil, and Aileen.

Each has pursued a distinct professional path: Bryce is a geologist, David works as a science teacher, Phil is a dentist, and Aileen is a food technologist.

Although Aileen is commonly referred to as his sister, Richard also has a sister named Liz, who is just 18 months older than him.

Career

Roxburgh’s career began on the stage with the Sydney Theatre Company, where he honed his craft in productions like Hamlet (1994), earning critical acclaim for his portrayal of the titular character.

His early television work included a breakout role as detective Roger Rogerson in the 1995 miniseries Blue Murder, which brought him significant recognition in Australia.

Roxburgh’s transition to international cinema came with roles in major Hollywood films, including the villainous and henchman Hugh Stamp in Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), the Duke of Monroth in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! (2001), and Professor Moriarty in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003).

He further showcased his versatility by playing Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles (2002) and Count Dracula in Van Helsing (2004), becoming one of only two actors, alongside Orson Welles, to portray both Holmes and Moriarty.

Roxburgh’s television career flourished with his role as Cleaver Greene in the critically acclaimed series Rake (2010–2018), which he also co-created and produced.

His stage work continued with notable performances in Uncle Vanya (2010), Waiting for Godot (2013), and Cyrano de Bergerac (2014) with the Sydney Theatre Company.

Roxburgh also ventured into directing with his debut film Romulus, My Father (2007), starring Eric Bana.

He authored a children’s book, Artie and the Grime Wave (2016).

In 2024, he starred in the Stan series Prosper and played journalist Peter Greste in The Correspondent, which premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival.

His upcoming role as former Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen in the 2025 documentary Joh: The Last King of Queensland further highlights his ongoing relevance in the industry.

Accolades

Roxburgh has won several Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, including Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama in 2012 for his role in Rake and Best Actor for his work in Doing Time for Patsy Cline (1997).

His performance in Rake also earned him a TV Week Silver Logie for Most Outstanding Actor in 2011.

Roxburgh’s directorial debut, Romulus, My Father, won an AFI Award in 2007 and received 16 nominations, setting a record at the Australian Film Institute Awards.

On stage, he secured two Helpmann Awards for Best Male Actor in a Play for his roles in Toy Symphony (2008) and Waiting for Godot (2014).

His role in Moulin Rouge! garnered a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Additionally, Roxburgh received critical praise for his portrayal of Bob Hawke in the telemovie Hawke (2010) and its reprise in The Crown (2020).