Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Richard Simmons, the beloved fitness guru known for his energetic workouts and TV presence in the 1980s, has been officially disclosed by his family.

According to a statement from Thomas Estey, Simmons’ representative, the late fitness icon’s death was accidental, attributed to complications from recent falls and heart disease.

“Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed,” Thomas Estey, Simmons’ representative, said in a statement to People.

Estey shared the details after receiving information from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss,” his statement concluded.

Simmons, who celebrated his 76th birthday just the day before his passing, died early on the morning of July 13.

Reports indicated that Simmons had suffered a fall in his bathroom the night of his birthday but had declined medical help. He was found unresponsive next to his bed the next morning.

In a tribute, Simmons’ brother Lenny Simmons urged people to remember Richard for the joy and love he brought into their lives.

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives,” Lenny Simmons said.

He added that Richard was very enthusiastic about his future projects and expressed a wish for people to celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing.