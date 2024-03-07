Rick Ross Sibling: Meet Tawanda Roberts

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, is a prominent American rapper known for his luxurious lifestyle and successful music career.

He derived his stage name from the infamous drug kingpin “Freeway” Rick Ross.

Born on January 28, 1976, Ross has made a significant impact in the music industry with multiple #1 and #2 Soundscan original studio albums and four Grammy Award nominations since 2006.

Ross quickly rose to fame with his debut album, Port Of Miami, which became the first mastertone ever certified RIAA platinum before the album’s release.

Throughout his career, he has produced numerous chart-topping hits like The Boss, Aston Martin Music, You the Boss and The Devil Is a Lie.

His influence in the hip-hop scene is evident through his record label Maybach Music Group (MMG), which he founded in 2009 and has released around 20 albums.

Siblings

Rick Ross has a sister named Tawanda Roberts.

She is known for her entrepreneurial endeavors and close involvement with her brother’s business ventures.

Tawanda has been instrumental in executing Rick Ross’s vision and sealing deals, such as the collaboration with Wingstop.

Moreover, Tawanda has been the recipient of a custom handbag designed in the Wingstop theme, showcasing her connection to her brother’s brand and interests.

Growing up alongside Rick Ross in Miami, Florida, Tawanda has played a significant role in supporting her brother’s career and contributing to his success.

Parents

Rick Ross was born to Tommie Roberts and William Leonard Roberts I.

His late father, William Leonard Roberts I, was his birth father and played a significant role in Rick Ross’s life before his passing.

Tommie and William raised Rick Ross and his sister Tawanda in Miami, Florida, where they grew up together.

The family dynamics, including the divorce of Rick Ross’s parents and the impact of his father’s death, have been topics that the rapper has reflected on in various interviews and media appearances.

The influence of his upbringing and family experiences can be seen in Rick Ross’s music and personal journey as a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry.

Career

Rick Ross has had a multifaceted career that has seen him rise to prominence in the music industry.

Despite initially denying it, Ross worked as a corrections officer in Florida for nearly two years before pursuing his music career.

Ross began his hip-hop journey in the early 2000s and quickly made a mark with his debut album, Port Of Miami, which achieved platinum status even before its release.

Throughout his career, he has released numerous chart-topping hits and founded Maybach Music Group (MMG) in 2009, which has become a successful record label with multiple album releases.

Beyond music, Rick Ross has cultivated a lavish lifestyle characterized by luxury cars, diamond-encrusted Rolexes, and a penchant for opulence that reflects his success and status in the industry.

His career trajectory showcases his evolution from a corrections officer to a prominent figure in hip-hop, known for his distinctive voice, entrepreneurial ventures and chart-topping music.