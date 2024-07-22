Rick Springfield Net Worth

Rick Springfield, an Australian musician, singer-songwriter, and actor, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Best known for his 1981 hit single “Jessie’s Girl” and his role as Dr. Noah Drake on “General Hospital,” Springfield has built a multifaceted career spanning several decades.

Early Life

Born Richard Lewis Springthorpe on August 23, 1949, in Sydney, Australia, Rick Springfield’s early life was marked by frequent relocations due to his father’s role in the Australian Army. With a mother of English descent and a father with Scottish heritage, Springfield’s diverse background influenced his artistic journey. At 13, he began playing the guitar, setting the stage for his future career in music.

Rise to Fame with Zoot

During his teenage years, Springfield played in various bands in the UK and Australia, most notably Zoot, which he joined in 1969. Springfield’s promotional campaign, “Think Pink—think Zoot,” which had the band performing in pink satin clothing, garnered significant attention but also led to challenges in being taken seriously as a rock band. After the campaign’s mixed success, Springfield left Zoot in 1971 to pursue a solo career.

Solo Career in the US

After leaving Zoot, Springfield found initial success with his single “Speak to the Sky” in Australia and the US. He moved to the US and signed with Columbia Records in 1973 to release his second album, “Comic Book Heroes.” Despite the album’s lackluster performance, Springfield’s musical ambitions remained strong. He starred in the 1974 US educational children’s show “Mission: Magic,” which featured his songs, though his music career continued to face challenges.

Springfield then shifted his focus to acting, taking lessons from renowned coach Vincent Chase and securing guest roles on shows like “The Young and the Restless,” “The Rockford Files,” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.” His passion for music persisted, and in 1981, Springfield landed a recurring role on “General Hospital” and released his breakthrough album.

“Jessie’s Girl” Superstardom

Springfield’s album “Working Class Dog,” released in February 1981 by RCA Records, featured the hit single “Jessie’s Girl.” The song reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned Springfield a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance in 1982. “Jessie’s Girl” remains an iconic track, frequently featured in television and film, and recognized as one of the greatest songs of the 1980s.

“Working Class Dog” peaked at #7 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Springfield continued to star on “General Hospital” while touring for the album, solidifying his status as a teenage heartthrob. His subsequent albums, “Success Hasn’t Spoiled Me Yet” (1982) and “Living in Oz” (1983), further cemented his place in the music industry, with the latter earning him another Grammy nomination.

Acting Career

In addition to his role on “General Hospital,” Springfield starred in the detective television show “High Tide” from 1994 to 1997 and appeared in the 1984 musical drama “Hard to Hold,” recording its soundtrack. He also performed in the Tony-nominated play “Smokey Joe’s Café” in 1995 and had a residency at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from 2000 to 2002. More recently, Springfield had roles in “True Detective” (2015), “Supernatural” (2017), and “American Horror Story: Cult” (2017).

Personal Life

Springfield has openly discussed his struggles with depression, revealing in 2018 that he had contemplated suicide the previous year. He has been married to Barbara Porter since 1984, with whom he has two sons. Springfield’s autobiography, “Late, Late at Night: A Memoir,” reached #13 on the “New York Times” Best Seller list and was ranked #23 on “Rolling Stone” magazine’s list of the “Top 25 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time.”

Real Estate

Throughout the 1980s, Springfield lived on a Malibu estate called Lavender Hill Farm, which he sold to Mel Gibson in 1989 for $3 million. In 1996, he purchased a new home in Malibu for $490,000, now valued at approximately $3 million.

