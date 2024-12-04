Riddle of Sh6 billion lying idle cash in Kisii as Arati faces Senate grilling

A whopping Sh6 billion is lying unutilized in Kisii County coffers risk being returned to the National Treasury.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka made the disclosure Tuesday at the Senate amid a growing storm at home over poor services from the County administration.

Onyonka said a staggering cache of billions was lying dormant as wananchi cry and as the “governor looters in the villages lying to voters that he had no money to do development” .

He said much more still is likely to pile up as unused with fresh annual fiscal allocations from Treasury to devolved units in this fiscal allocations.

“Madam Chair some of the counties have got severe challenges like my county Kisii and i say this with a lot of humility.. Kisii County has been receiving money from the exchequer but the governor has been telling voters that the government never sends any money.”

Onyonka poked fingers at the Governor Simba Arati accusing him of constantly lying to the public of the when the national government actually disburses its sharable revenue.

“Last year Kisii received about Sh12 billion and this year they are going to receive nearly the same amount of money. The scenario that you got Madam chair is that even when Kisii received that amount of money in the County Revenue Fund account Kisii has Sh6.5 billion which is not utilized to do anything.”

“These are the challenges that we must look at, these are issues that we must observe to make sure that even when we are fighting the national government to give us more money to the county governments, the governors must ve answerable, must be responsible and must know the people they serve expect more and expect better all the time, “said Onyonka.

The criticism by Onyonka on his governor comes days apart after Arati told off a cabal of three politicians consisting of former Governor James Ongwae, Woman Representative Donya Toto and the Senator.

On Tuesday Arati accused the three of angling to make money from the County.