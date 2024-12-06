Robbery Suspects Arrested in Connection with Killing of Kisii Security Guard

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a security guard at a Kisii bar on November 26, 2024.

The arrests came after a thorough investigation and a relentless manhunt by Gucha South detectives.

On the evening of the incident, the gang ambushed the 22-year-old guard at Engako Bar, located in Nyachenge trading center.

They attacked him with crude weapons, leaving him to die as they stole Sh26,000 worth of alcohol. The victim, who was severely beaten, bled out before help could arrive.

The attack was reported to the police by the Tabaka area chief, prompting the swift deployment of a specialized team of detectives.

Following intelligence leads, the investigators tracked down the first suspect, Festus Odhiambo, also known as Arum, aged 31, in Migori. At his residence, officers recovered blood-stained clothes believed to be linked to the crime.

During subsequent interviews, Odhiambo led detectives to two more suspects: Thomas Momanyi Omenta, 31, and 26-year-old Grace Kerubo Oseko. Both were arrested in Kisii township, and a mobile phone stolen from the scene of the murder was recovered from them.

An identification parade was conducted today, where several regular patrons of Engako Bar positively identified the suspects, confirming their presence at the bar earlier that night.

The trio is currently in custody at Nyamarambe Police Station, where they were arraigned under a miscellaneous application to assist with further investigations.