Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Criticized For Naked Appearance In Wife Cheryl Hines’ Instagram Video

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drawn criticism after appearing naked in the background of his wife Cheryl Hines’ Instagram video promoting her beauty brand, Hines+Young.

Over the weekend, Hines, known for her role in Curb Your Enthusiasm, was showcasing her product line when Kennedy unexpectedly stepped into the shower behind her.

“You can’t take a shower. I’m doing a video,” Hines said, laughing as she tried to cover for the interruption. “Honey … 60% off,” she added, trying to continue her pitch while Kennedy shampooed his hair in the background.

Critics were quick to label the moment as “cringe,” especially given Kennedy’s high-profile political career and his recent nomination by Donald Trump to head the Health and Human Services Department.

Social media users were divided. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Cheryl. This is cringe … No one wants to see RFK Jr naked,” while another called it “repulsive in every way.”

Some commenters, however, found the incident endearing. “They’re a cute couple, and she’s hilarious,” one person said. Another supporter noted, “It’s called having fun … I laughed because it’s exactly what my husband would do.”

The moment comes after a tumultuous period in Kennedy and Hines’ relationship. In September, political journalist Olivia Nuzzi admitted to an affair with Kennedy, revealing he had shared “intimate” photos she sent him. Following the scandal, Hines was briefly seen without her wedding ring but later described her marriage as enduring despite “crazy” times.

The couple, who married in 2014, recently attended Kennedy’s mother’s funeral together, appearing united as they held hands. Both have children from previous relationships.