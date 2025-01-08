Robin Tunney Net Worth 2025

Robin Tunney, the acclaimed actress best known for her roles in The Mentalist and The Craft, has carved out a notable career in both television and film. With a net worth estimated at $8 million, Tunney’s success story extends beyond Hollywood into the realms of real estate and even poker.

Hollywood Career

Tunney’s rise to fame began in the 1990s with standout performances in cult classics like Empire Records and The Craft. She later showcased her versatility with roles in films such as End of Days alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and the independent drama Niagara, Niagara, which earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

Her television career has been equally impressive. Tunney played a lead role in Prison Break before taking on her most iconic role as Teresa Lisbon, an FBI Special Agent, in CBS’s hit series The Mentalist. From 2008 to 2015, she appeared in all 151 episodes, cementing her place as a household name.

Poker Enthusiast

Outside of acting, Tunney has made a name for herself in the poker world. In 2006, she finished as runner-up on Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown, earning $200,000 for the Children’s Health Fund. She also participated in the World Series of Poker the same year.

Real Estate Ventures

Tunney’s financial acumen extends to real estate. In 2003, she purchased a home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood for $780,000, later selling it in 2015 for $1.4 million. That same year, she acquired a Beverly Hills property for $3.6 million, which is now estimated to be worth $5–6 million.

Personal Life

Born on June 19, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois, Tunney grew up in an Irish Catholic household. Her personal life has included high-profile relationships, including a marriage to film producer Bob Gosse and engagements to directors Andrew Dominik and Nicky Marmet. With Marmet, Tunney has two children, Oscar and Colette.

