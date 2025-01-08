Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NET WORTH

    Robin Tunney Net Worth 2025

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Robin Tunney Net Worth 2025

    Robin Tunney, the acclaimed actress best known for her roles in The Mentalist and The Craft, has carved out a notable career in both television and film. With a net worth estimated at $8 million, Tunney’s success story extends beyond Hollywood into the realms of real estate and even poker.

    Robin Tunney Net Worth $8 Million
    Date of Birth Jun 19, 1972
    Place of Birth Chicago
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor

    Hollywood Career

    Tunney’s rise to fame began in the 1990s with standout performances in cult classics like Empire Records and The Craft. She later showcased her versatility with roles in films such as End of Days alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and the independent drama Niagara, Niagara, which earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

    Also Read: Sundar Pichai Net Worth 2025

    Her television career has been equally impressive. Tunney played a lead role in Prison Break before taking on her most iconic role as Teresa Lisbon, an FBI Special Agent, in CBS’s hit series The Mentalist. From 2008 to 2015, she appeared in all 151 episodes, cementing her place as a household name.

    Poker Enthusiast

    Outside of acting, Tunney has made a name for herself in the poker world. In 2006, she finished as runner-up on Bravo’s Celebrity Poker Showdown, earning $200,000 for the Children’s Health Fund. She also participated in the World Series of Poker the same year.

    Real Estate Ventures

    Tunney’s financial acumen extends to real estate. In 2003, she purchased a home in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood for $780,000, later selling it in 2015 for $1.4 million. That same year, she acquired a Beverly Hills property for $3.6 million, which is now estimated to be worth $5–6 million.

    Personal Life

    Born on June 19, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois, Tunney grew up in an Irish Catholic household. Her personal life has included high-profile relationships, including a marriage to film producer Bob Gosse and engagements to directors Andrew Dominik and Nicky Marmet. With Marmet, Tunney has two children, Oscar and Colette.

    Robin Tunney Net Worth 2025

    Robin Tunney net worth is $8 million.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Reach out: waliaulaandrew0@gmail.com

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.