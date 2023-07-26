Rocky Wirtz, Visionary Owner Of Chicago Blackhawks And Key Figure In NHL, Dies At 70

Chicago mourns the sudden passing of Rocky Wirtz, the esteemed owner of the Chicago Blackhawks, who passed away at the age of 70.

With three Stanley Cup titles under his belt and a significant impact on the team’s success, Wirtz leaves behind a legacy that forever transformed the franchise.

The Blackhawks made the somber announcement of Wirtz’s passing, but no specific details were provided.

His son, Danny Wirtz, the current CEO of the Blackhawks, expressed the family’s heavy hearts on social media, acknowledging the profound impact of Rocky Wirtz’s contributions both in the world of sports and in the lives of his loved ones.

Also Read: Former US President Obama’s Personal Chef Tafari Found Dead

Rocky Wirtz’s journey with the Blackhawks started from an early age, as he was only two years old when his grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, purchased the team in 1954.

Taking the reins after his father William’s passing in 2007, Wirtz transformed the Blackhawks into a formidable force in the NHL.

Under William Wirtz’s management, the team had faced struggles and lackluster performances, but Rocky Wirtz initiated a remarkable turnaround.

He rekindled connections with former star players, restored local TV coverage for the team’s games, and led the Blackhawks to an impressive sellout streak that lasted until 2021.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hailed Rocky Wirtz’s dedication to his family and the Chicago Blackhawks, describing him as a native son of Chicago and an accomplished businessman.

With Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane leading the team, the Blackhawks reached unparalleled heights by securing Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013, and 2015. The team’s remarkable performance also took them to the 2014 Western Conference finals.

Rocky Wirtz’s impact extended beyond the rink, as he became a beloved figure in Chicago and a respected leader within the NHL.

Colleagues and fellow team owners praised his wisdom and camaraderie, while fans celebrated his passion and dedication to the sport.

Yet, Wirtz’s tenure as owner was not without controversy. The Blackhawks faced a significant scandal during their 2010 Stanley Cup run when a player, Kyle Beach, alleged sexual assault by a former assistant coach, Brad Aldrich.

An external investigation revealed the franchise’s mishandling of the situation, leading to fines and a resignation.

Despite the challenges, Rocky Wirtz’s legacy remains one of success, resilience, and commitment to the sport he loved. As the hockey community mourns the loss of a true champion, Wirtz’s impact on the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL will never be forgotten.

The Chicago Wolves also extend their sincere condolences to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks organization during this difficult time.

“Hockey and Chicago lost a true champion,” said Wolves owner Don Levin. “He came into a situation that was dismal and he turned the Blackhawks around quick and he put together a team that won championship after championship after championship. That’s hard to do. I don’t know if he ever received the accolades he deserved. He was the hockey guy in Chicago, for sure.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...