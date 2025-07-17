Rodger Corser Siblings: Meet Campbell Corser

Rodger Corser is an Australian actor and television host, born on February 28, 1973, in Victoria, Australia.

Renowned for his versatile performances across television, film, and theater, Corser has become a household name in Australia.

He graduated from Deakin University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies and initially explored music, performing as a lead vocalist in bands like Tender Prey and Stone the Crows during his teenage years and early twenties.

His acting career began in earnest with a breakout role in the 1998 Australian production of the musical Rent, which marked the start of a prolific career in the entertainment industry.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rodger has one sibling, a brother named Campbell Corser.

However, not much is known about Campbell, including is personal life or career pursuits, as he lives a private life compared to his famous broth.

Career

Corser’s career spans over two decades, encompassing a wide range of roles in Australian television, film, and theater.

His breakthrough came in 1998 when he was selected from 6,000 hopefuls to play Roger Davis, an HIV-positive musician, in the Australian production of Rent, which toured Sydney and Melbourne.

This role launched him into the spotlight and paved the way for a steady stream of television work.

In 2001, he appeared as Detective Senior Constable George Newhouse in the final episodes of Water Rats and played Peter Johnson in McLeod’s Daughters from 2001 to 2004.

His versatility shone through in roles like Dr. Hugh Sullivan in Home and Away (2006–2007) and Adam Logan in Last Man Standing (2005).

Corser gained significant recognition for portraying Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Owen in the 2008 crime series Underbelly and Lawson Blake in the police drama Rush (2008–2011).

He also starred in Spirited alongside Claudia Karvan and played John Doe in the paranormal series Glitch (2015–2019).

From 2016 to 2021, Corser led the Channel 9 series Doctor Doctor as Dr. Hugh Knight, a role that solidified his status as a leading man in Australian television.

His film credits include Burning Man and The Cup (both 2011), and he has taken on international projects, such as the U.S. series Camp (2013) with Rachel Griffiths and the Netflix series Thai Cave Rescue (2022), where he portrayed Dr. Richard Harris.

In 2025, Corser hosts the Australian game show The Floor on Channel 9, further diversifying his portfolio.

Accolades

Corser’s role as Dr. Hugh Knight in Doctor Doctor garnered him three nominations for the Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Additionally, he received six Silver Logie nominations for Most Popular Actor and two for Most Outstanding Actor for the same role, highlighting his critical and popular acclaim.

Corser’s work in The Beautiful Lie and Glitch also contributed to his reputation as a versatile actor capable of tackling complex characters.

His contributions to theater, particularly his breakout role in Rent, and his consistent presence in iconic Australian series like Underbelly, Rush, and McLeod’s Daughters have cemented his status as one of Australia’s most respected actors.