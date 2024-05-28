Ronaldo Breaks Saudi Pro League Scoring Record

Al Nassr were already assured of a second-placed finish, coming a distant 14 points behind champions Al Hilal.
Ronaldo joined Riyadh-based Al Nassr in December 2022, the start of an influx of overseas players to the Saudi league on lucrative contracts.
Also Read: Anthony Martial Confirms Manchester United Exit
Ronaldo, who led Portugal to victory at the 2016 Euros, has been selected for the squad for this year’s edition in Germany next month — his 11th international tournament.
He is the most capped player in men’s international football with 206 appearances and has scored a record 128 goals.
By Agencies.