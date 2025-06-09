Ronaldo tears & Yamal’s nemesis – has Nations League saved Martinez?

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he won a third trophy with Portugal – the Nations League.

And what a way to do it, as they beat their neighbours and oldest rivals Spain on penalties.

Ronaldo may have already been off the pitch, having been replaced in the 88th minute – but he had already played his part.

The Portugal captain made it 2-2 in the 61st minute with a close-range finish. That was his 138th international goal, extending his own record.

And it was his eighth in nine Nations League games this campaign, only behind Sweden’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Not bad for a 40-year-old who has spent the past two and a half years in the Saudi Arabian league with Al-Nassr.

It marks the first time Spain have failed to lift a trophy since the 2022 World Cup, having won the Nations League in 2023 and Euro 2024.

At times in this tournament – beating France 5-4 in the semi-finals – they looked unstoppable. But Ronaldo and Portugal did just that.

Nuno Mendes too, with the Portugal full-back keeping Spain star Lamine Yamal quiet and scoring a goal himself.

Ronaldo said: “Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal.

“It’s tears. It’s duty done and a lot of joy.”

Ronaldo wins the Yamal battle

“When you talk about a clash between Cristiano and someone else, that’s not how it works. The media always try to hype things up, which is a normal thing, but it’s one team versus another.”

They were the words of Ronaldo in the build-up to this game, and many discussed the 40-year-old coming up against 17-year-old Spain superstar Yamal.

And it was Ronaldo who emerged a winner in more ways than one after netting the 938th goal of his career, hooking in Mendes’ deflected cross from close range.

Former England midfielder Andros Townsend on ITV said: “This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is on the football pitch.

“He is a predator in the box. He knows where the ball is going to go. Good contact when it comes to him.

“People have written him off time and time again but he played his part tonight. He more than played his part in the semi-final. He has proven he can still make a difference at the highest level.”

ITV pundit Karen Carney added: “Ronaldo’s eyes lit up. ‘Who else? Me.’

“When you turn 30 everyone calls you old in football. This guy is 40 and he is constant defying us.”

He only touched the ball 22 times – but did track back more than once, including to win the ball off Yamal.

The Spain winger, who scored twice in the semi-final win over France, did not enjoy one of his best games.

He had four shots, mostly from distance, forcing two saves from Diogo Costa.

“Yamal will learn tonight. He was completely anonymous. He will have to think of ways of doing this,” said Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague.

Will Martinez keep his job now?

This marks the first trophy of Portugal manager Roberto Martinez’s international career, after failing to win anything with Belgium’s so-called golden generation.

The 2013 FA Cup with Wigan was his last piece of silverware – so could the Nations League save his job?

Balague said: “The rumour [that he will be sacked] has come from the federation of Portugal. A new president who has not chosen Roberto Martinez.

“We are reading the new president would like Jorge Jesus or Jose Mourinho to soon be the next manager, but how can you get rid of Roberto Martinez?”

Martinez took over as Portugal boss in January 2023, after the last World Cup, and is contracted until next summer to cover the 2026 World Cup.

“He has made Ronaldo a regular goalscorer again,” continued Balague. “Ronaldo has a better percentage of goals per game than he has with any other manager.

“Basically, this just killed whatever plan there was to get rid of him. How can they get rid of him?”

While the Nations League is not the biggest tournament in the world, it is one of only three trophies European countries can win, excluding other minor competitions you can only enter by winning another trophy.

Carney added: “It was more so with the Belgium national team, going from that golden generation and going to this one – what’s going to be different?

“There is something special about him.

“The players and Ronaldo have reacted positively to him.

“He will be judged, after this, at the World Cup. It would be terrible if he is replaced.”

How Mendes caught the eye

Portugal left-back Mendes, midfielders Joao Neves and Vitinha and striker Goncalo Ramos were all celebrating at Allianz Arena for the second time in eight days.

They all won the Champions League with Paris St-Germain at the same venue last weekend, and Mendes was named man of the match for his fine job in this game.

Uefa’s technical observer group said: “He was incredible, both in attack and defensively during the tournament. He scored in the final, also providing an assist in the semi-final.”

The 22-year-old was electric down the left flank, as he shackled Yamal largely – and scored their first equaliser with a fine effort into the bottom corner.

He had four successful dribbles (three more than any team-mates), more touches in the opposition box than any other Portugal player and won seven duels – as many as anyone else on the team.

Mendes also played more passes into the final third (16) and won more tackles (five) than any other Portugal player.

“You love seeing him burst forward, but ultimately he has a defensive responsibility,” said Carney.

“A few players will be looking – ‘how do I get past him?’ But he is the complete [defender]. What a joy to have in your team.”

Balague added: “He’s been fantastic – top 10 Ballon d’Or. He has been superb.

“Lamine Yamal, in Nuno Mendes, has found his nemesis.”

