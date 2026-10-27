Rose Mbithe, two children, two police constables charged with murder of lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

Politician Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her two children, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and two police constables were Tuesday charged with the murder of city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

The five accused persons were arraigned before the Kibera High Court, where they were charged with the murder of Mbobu.

The charge constitutes a second murder case against Rose Mbithe Mulwa and her two children, who are also facing charges in connection with the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso.

The accused persons appeared before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The particulars of the charge allege that on 9th September 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., along Magadi Road in Karen, within Lang’ata Sub-County, Nairobi, the five accused persons, jointly with others not before the court, murdered Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

The two police constables charged alongside the politician and her children are Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.

Until his death, Mbobu, served as a prominent advocate of the High Court, university lecturer and author.

Prosecution also informed the court of its intention to charge Police Inspector Kenneth Sang in connection with the murder.

Sang was arrested in Eldoret and subsequently presented before the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

The court authorised his continued detention for 14 days to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete its investigations.

The court directed the prosecution to file an affidavit opposing the accused persons’ release on bond and scheduled November 24, 2026, for the hearing of the bond application.

Investigators established that the firearm had been issued to Inspector Sang.

The DCI has also identified a land dispute involving Dr. Mutiso as a possible motive for the killing. Investigators said the deceased was involved in a dispute over L.R. Number 1504/13, which is the subject of a case before the Machakos court.

Detectives had established that Sang, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi.