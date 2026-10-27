DP Kindiki backs ‘Usawa ni Sawa’ agenda for all Kenyans to benefit from development

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says there is no turning back in the drive to make Kenya an equal country where every Kenyan benefits from development and other economic opportunities without any form of discrimination.

Prof. Kindiki said every part of the country must enjoy development equitably, underscoring the determination to elevate the nation’s economy without any form of discrimination.

“We will make sure we have an equitable country. A country that respects every citizen without caring where they were born, where they live, their age or gender, their religion or their ethnicity. This is the ideology that drives the UDA manifesto that seeks to improve the economy of Kenya from the bottom going up. We must have a country for everyone, where everyone can afford basic commodities. Usawa ni Sawa,” DP stated.

He added that through the equitable agenda never again will any section of the nation be marginalized because of tribal formation, regional or religious inclination promising equal treatment of all in resource distribution.

“We are going to eliminate all forms of divisions; tribal, generational, religious and others. We are going to create one equal nation where everyone feels proud to be called a Kenyan. We will remove every discriminative barrier placed upon the people of Kenya. Under this administration Kenya is going to be one, united and equitable,” he reiterated.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday in Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County where he inspected development projects.

He checked the progress of the Njoro-Beeston-Lawina-Elburgon Road being constructed at 2 billion shillings and Nesuit modern ESP Market which is 99 percent complete and costing 55 million shillings.

The DP also engaged residents at Nesuit shopping centre updating them on the development projects amounting to billions of shillings in the constituency and the whole of Nakuru County.

The DP said two other markets underway in Njoro are Mauche (56 million) and Kihingo (65 million shillings) promising more as requested by the local leaders.

“We promised to build modern markets for mama mboga and local traders for them to operate in dignified places. We have delivered the markets and the traders will do their businesses in healthy and conducive places going forward,” DP noted.

In total, Nakuru has benefitted from 25 modern markets costing 25 billion shillings and progressing in all the constituencies with an additional four at 715 million shillings in the pipeline.

Countywide, the devolved unit has received 46 billion shillings for affordable houses, modern markets, institutional hostels including student hostels, police and prison houses.

Over 870 kilometres of road projects to a tune of 38 billion shillings are also ongoing in the County and includes Mauche-Sururu and Njoro-Olenguruone-Silibwet Roads among many others which have already been allocated funds.

The last-mile electricity connection programme has caught pace in the region after allocation of 3 billion shilling targeting 25, 000 homes, of which Njoro has received 370 million for an additional 3300 homes.

Prof. Kindiki promised to push for an increase in the allocation to raise the number to 6500 homes.

“We want to connect every home in the country. It is not about the standard of the house, every Kenyan deserves to have access to electricity for their own empowerment,” he affirmed.

Other initiatives which have been helpful to Nakuru residents are the fertilizer and seeds subsidy programme and reduction of the cost of sexed semen for dairy farmers.

Present were host MP Charity Kathambi, Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, MCAs among others.