Rossif Sutherland Siblings: All About Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland is a Canadian actor known for his roles in various films and television series.

He is the son of acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland and Francine Racette, and the half-brother of Kiefer Sutherland.

Rossif began his career with a short film during his studies at Princeton University and gained recognition for his performances in Poor Boy’s Game and Reign, where he portrayed Nostradamus.

Currently, he stars in Murder in a Small Town, based on L.R. Wright’s crime novels.

Siblings

Rossif has one notable sibling, Kiefer Sutherland, who was born on December 21, 1966.

Kiefer is perhaps best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the critically acclaimed series 24, which earned him several awards, including an Emmy.

He has also starred in films such as The Lost Boys, A Few Good Men, and Designated Survivor.

Kiefer’s success in the entertainment industry has often drawn attention to the Sutherland family, and he has been a significant influence on Rossif’s career.

Additionally, Rossif has a sister named Rachel Sutherland, who works behind the scenes in the film industry as a post-production supervisor.

While she may not be as publicly recognized as her brothers, she plays an essential role in the filmmaking process.

Career

Sutherland began his journey in the arts at an early age, influenced by his family’s rich background in acting.

He studied at Princeton University, where he directed and acted in a short film, laying the groundwork for his future in the entertainment industry.

His professional acting career kicked off with a role in Richard Donner’s Timeline, a science fiction film based on Michael Crichton’s novel.

Although his role was relatively minor, it marked the beginning of his transition from student projects to mainstream cinema.

Sutherland’s breakthrough came with Poor Boy’s Game, where he portrayed a troubled amateur boxer seeking redemption.

This film allowed him to showcase his dramatic range alongside seasoned actors like Danny Glover, and he received critical acclaim for his performance.

Following this success, he appeared in several notable projects that further established his reputation as a versatile actor.

He had guest roles in popular television series such as ER and King, but it was his portrayal of Nostradamus in the historical drama series Reign that significantly raised his profile.

The show, which focused on the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, allowed Rossif to explore complex themes of prophecy and fate, demonstrating his ability to handle intricate characters.

Throughout his career, Rossif has continued to build a diverse filmography.

He starred in films like High Life, where he played a supporting role alongside actors such as Juliette Binoche and Robert Pattinson.

His involvement in independent films has also been notable; for instance, he appeared in The Con Artist, which showcased his comedic talents alongside other notable actors.

In 2022, Rossif took on a significant role in Orphan: First Kill, a prequel to the horror film Orphan.

Awards and accolades

Sutherland has received several nominations and accolades throughout his acting career, showcasing his talent and versatility.

He was nominated for a Genie Award in 2011 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in High Life.

Additionally, he received nominations for the ACTRA Toronto Awards in 2013 and 2016 for Outstanding Performance—Male, recognizing his performances in Flashpoint and Hyena Road, respectively.

In 2016, he was also nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the film River.

More recently, he garnered a nomination at the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards for Best Ensemble Performance in a Drama, reflecting his collaborative work on the series Murder in a Small Town.