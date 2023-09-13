Russian President Putin Praises Elon Musk As SpaceX Gains Recognition

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly lauded tech magnate Elon Musk as an “outstanding person” and a highly successful businessman, emphasizing the significant role of Musk’s SpaceX in the space transportation industry.

Putin’s commendation came during an economic forum held in Russia’s Far East, underscoring Musk’s achievements with SpaceX.

While Putin refrained from addressing the recent Starlink satellite communication network controversy involving Musk’s refusal to activate it in the Russian-annexed Crimean port city of Sevastopol upon Ukraine’s request, the Russian President expressed admiration for Musk’s accomplishments in the field of space travel.

“As far as private business and Elon Musk are concerned, he is undoubtedly an outstanding person. This must be recognized, and I think it is recognized all over the world,” Putin remarked.

He further described Musk as an active and talented entrepreneur who has achieved remarkable success, often with the support of the U.S. government.

Additionally, Putin offered a defense of former U.S. President Donald Trump amidst the various criminal cases he is currently facing. Putin asserted that these charges demonstrate the “rottenness of the American political system” and characterized them as a persecution of a political rival for political reasons.

Trump’s legal battles include charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

This follows former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s recent praise of Musk on the Musk-owned X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), where he described Musk as “the last adequate mind in North America.”

Musk’s decision to protect the Russian fleet from a potential Ukrainian attack using Starlink has faced criticism from Ukrainian officials, and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for a congressional investigation into Musk’s actions.

SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company, secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide Ukraine with Starlink satellite communication services.

The strategic Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014, hosts the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, which has been used to blockade Ukrainian ports and launch cruise missiles at Ukrainian civilian targets since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Musk defended his decision to deny Ukraine’s emergency request to activate Starlink in Sevastopol, but the specific date of the request remains undisclosed.

