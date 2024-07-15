Ruto Accuses Ford Foundation of Funding Anti-government Protests

President William Ruto has accused the Ford Foundation, an American NGO, of financing recent anti-government protests in Kenya.

Speaking in Nakuru, the head of state emphasized the importance of peace in Kenya and asserted that certain parties had greatly benefited from the protests.

The President alleged that these parties had been channeling funds to unidentified groups in Kenya to organize protests and create instability in the country.

“Those who are sponsoring the violence, we know them and I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya. Shame on them!” Ruto said.

President Ruto further alleged that the organization harbored ill intentions and was working against Kenya’s best interests and democratic principles.

“I want to ask the people from Ford Foundation to explain to us what they seek to gain by destabilising Kenya’s democracy,” he added.

“I want to tell those people who are taking money and trying to fund violence in Kenya that I will stop them. We want peace and that is our stand.“

The President further urged the youth to refrain from becoming allies or supporters of such powerful parties.

“Our young people, please don’t allow people to make our country a country of war, destruction and chaos,“ said Ruto.