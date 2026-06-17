Ruto Announces Plans for OpenAI Academy in Nairobi After Meeting Sam Altman

President William Ruto has announced plans to establish Nairobi as the home of the first OpenAI Academy initiative in Eastern Africa following talks with OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman.

Ruto made the announcement while attending the G7 Leaders’ Summit, saying the proposed academy would help expand artificial intelligence education, strengthen digital skills, support educators and learners, and position Kenya as a leading hub for AI talent and innovation.

“On the margins of the G7 Leaders’ Summit, I held discussions with OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on opportunities to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence and digital transformation,” Ruto said.

The President noted that Kenya is keen to leverage emerging technologies to create opportunities for young people and drive innovation across various sectors of the economy.

“I underscored the importance of harnessing emerging technologies to create opportunities for young people, drive innovation and ensure Africa plays a meaningful role in shaping the future digital economy,” he said.

According to Ruto, the planned OpenAI Academy would play a key role in building local capacity in artificial intelligence by equipping learners, educators and technology professionals with advanced digital skills needed in the evolving global economy.

The initiative is expected to further strengthen Kenya’s position as one of Africa’s leading technology and innovation hubs.

Kenya has earned international recognition as the “Silicon Savannah” due to its vibrant technology ecosystem, leadership in mobile money innovation, growing startup sector and expanding digital infrastructure.

Nairobi currently hosts regional offices for several global technology companies and continues to attract significant investment in technology, innovation and digital entrepreneurship, reinforcing its status as a gateway for technology development across Africa.