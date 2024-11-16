Ruto Appoints Former Nairobi Governor Kidero as KNCTC Chairman Despite Court Cases

President William Ruto appointed former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero as Kenya National Trading Cooperation chairperson despite him having pending criminal charges.

He revoked the appointment of Hussein Tene. KNCTC has been embroiled in corruption allegations over procurement of food and other stuff that left the former CEO Pamela Mutua in court. Kidero has pending cases in court.

Ruto also appointed Mark Lomunokol as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sports Kenya, Nuh Nasir Abdi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Centre as he revoked the appointment of Victor Kioko Munyaka after he rejected the offer.

Ruto in a notice dated November 15 appointed Teobald Mukundi Wambugu as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Tana Water Works Development Agency and revoked the appointment of James Gathaka Wanyaga while Dr Thuo Mathenge was at the Chairperson of the Board of Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization.

Ruto also appointed Wenwa Akinyi Oranga as the Chairperson of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, Mark Kosgei Chesergon as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kerio Valley Development Authority and Lawrence Thongoro Kuria as the Chairperson of the Hydrologists Registration Board.

He also named Anab Mohamed Gure as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

Acting interior Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi named Rev. Jefferson Kabiro, Wamwene Kariuki, Amos Mutemwa Wanderi, Stephen Maina Waithaka, Alice Njeri Gaiti, Sammy Kent Mang’eli, Peter Mutinda Mutua and Jairus Kiguta Wambugu to be members of the Board of Visitors of Kamae Girls Borstal Institution while Teresia Jerusah Michael and Gideon Gitonga Thuranira will be members of the National Lottery Board.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi named Fatuma Hussein and Benson Ateng

to be members of the Board of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis and Halima Ali Omar and Christine Kibet to be members of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Board.

Mbadi debarred Unnaitech Agencies Limited by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority from participating in public procurement and asset disposal proceedings, on the grounds specified in section 41 (1) (c) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, for a period of three years, with effect from the July 11, 2024.

Sanali Limited and Efranjivercity Limited were debarred by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority from participating in Public Procurement and Asset Disposal proceedings, on the grounds specified under section 41 (1) (d) of the Act, for a period of three years, with effect from the August 20, 2024.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi appointed Michael Rubia, Albert Ojonjo and Lokiru Ali Mohammed to be members of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya Board while transport’s Davis Chirchir named Benson Gichohi Ngure and Hillary Songoywo, to be members of the Transport Licensing Appeal Board as Education’s Julius Migos named Qamar Mohammed to be a member of the School Equipment Production Unit Board and Land’s Alice Wahome named Mercy Okiro to be the Chairperson of the National Construction Authority Board.