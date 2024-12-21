Ruto attends wedding, calls on parents to instil moral values to tackle rising crime

President William Ruto Saturday urged parents to play an active role in instilling moral values in their children in order to combat rising crime rates and social ills.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Mombasa, the President emphasised that finger-pointing and blame games will not solve problems like femicide and drug trafficking.

Ruto was among those who attended the union of Fatma and Zakir, the son of businessman Imran Khosala while bride is the granddaughter of former MP Kisauni Said Hemed.

He he said parents must shoulder their responsibility in shaping the moral character of their children, as the government cannot substitute this crucial role.

The criminals we deal with are our children from our homes. It is our responsibility to guide them to ensure they do not become offenders,” Ruto said.

He assured Kenyans that the government is still committed to providing essential services such as education and healthcare, while also intervening to protect public interests when necessary.

“We will intervene firmly to deal with criminals—those who kill, engage in drug trafficking, femicide, and other unlawful acts,” he stated.

The President’s remarks emphasised the shared responsibility of parents and the government in cultivating a morally upright society, as well as the importance of collective action in securing the country’s future.