Ruto, Gov’t Officials in Naivasha for Performance Retreat 

President William Ruto arrived in Naivasha Sunday night for the annual four-day retreat of the national executive.

Ruto who was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia landed in Nairobi before driving to Naivasha in the night on Sunday to chair a Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting Monday morning ahead of the cabinet retreat.

The retreat is meant to evaluate the government’s achievements.

There are jitters in government with some officials expecting changes after the meeting.

The second retreat for members of the Cabinet and senior ranks of the executive and parliament will according to the Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura give a scorecard on the accomplishments of the Kenya Kwanza administration since coming into power.

“On the 20th and 21st of February, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other government officials will review the performance of the current administration in implementing their BETA plan as was agreed upon during the inaugural retreat at the Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki,” said Mwaura.

The retreat comes against the backdrop of mounting public discontent and a growing list of concerns over the cost of living, with the continued deterioration in the state of the economy seeking to create synergy among government ministries and departments for the execution of programs.

“The retreat will also give the government an opportunity to evaluate the achievements made over the last 17 months to consolidate gains made, to create synergy for the execution of programs and activities in the 2024 calendar year,” Mwaura added.

The leadership of the National Assembly, where the Kenya Kwanza Alliance enjoys the majority, will report on the progress of the second session of the 13th parliament, to align the government’s agenda during the third session.

The House resumed from recess this week, with major differences playing out during the debate on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023, Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja legislators clashing during the second reading of the bill.

The thorny issue of reconstituting the electoral body IEBC amid differences on the composition of the selection panel despite a High Court order that gave the Nelson Makanda team the go-ahead will also feature during the meeting, meant to reset the government’s 2024 plan.