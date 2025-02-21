Ruto Leads Nation In Mourning Former IEBC Chair Chebukati

President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning the passing of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, describing him as a principled and diligent leader who served Kenya with integrity.

“I have received the news of the passing of former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati with profound sorrow,” President Ruto said in a statement.

“His death is a great loss to our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Chebukati passed away on the night of Thursday, February 20, after a prolonged battle with brain cancer, a family spokesperson confirmed. He had been undergoing treatment for months, both locally and abroad, and had been admitted to a Nairobi hospital in critical condition last week.

According to family sources, he had undergone two head surgeries to remove a tumor, but his condition did not improve. As his health deteriorated, doctors placed him on a life support machine, and his family was advised on further medical decisions.

News of his illness and passing quickly spread on social media, with some Kenyans drawing links between his declining health and the political storms he weathered as IEBC chair, particularly during the 2017 and 2022 elections.

Wafula Chebukati was appointed as IEBC Chairperson in January 2017 by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, just months before the August 2017 General Election. His tenure was marked by two highly contested presidential elections, both of which led to deep divisions in the country.

During the 2022 General Election, President William Ruto claimed there was a plot to assassinate Chebukati in an attempt to interfere with the results. Speaking on January 17, 2023, during a meeting with Constitutional Commissions at State House, Nairobi, Ruto alleged that IEBC officials faced intimidation, bribery, blackmail, and threats before and after the vote tallying process.

To some, Chebukati was a hero, standing firm amid pressure to ensure the people’s will was upheld. To others, he was a controversial figure, overseeing elections that divided the nation.

Legacy and Personal Life

Beyond his work in elections, Chebukati was an avid golfer and a member of several local clubs, including the Kenya Golfing Society. He previously served as captain and chairman of Mombasa and Nyali Golf Clubs and was a committee member of the Kenya Golf Union.

Born in Bokoli village, Bungoma County, Chebukati held an MBA from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT). He was 63 years old at the time of his passing.