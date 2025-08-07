Ruto Mourns Ghana Ministers Killed In Helicopter Crash

President William Ruto has joined other world leaders in mourning the deaths of two Ghanaian ministers who died in a tragic military helicopter crash that also killed eight others.

Taking to social media, President Ruto said: “We extend our condolences to H.E. President John Mahama, the Government, the people of Ghana and the bereaved families following a tragic helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two ministers. We stand in solidarity with Ghana in mourning this profound loss and offer our thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow.”

Ghana’s Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were confirmed dead in the crash that occurred in the central Ashanti region. The two were among six other passengers and three crew members who perished. Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, described the crash as a “national tragedy.”

The Ghana Armed Forces said the military Z9 helicopter went off the radar shortly after taking off from the capital Accra at 09:12 local time. It was headed to Obuasi for an official event aimed at fighting illegal mining.

Other notable figures who died in the crash include Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, and Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

The crew members were named as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President John Dramani Mahama was reported to be emotionally affected by the tragedy. Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu told AFP that the president was feeling “down, down emotionally.” Following the incident, the Chief of Staff ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims.

Edward Omane Boamah previously served as Minister of Communications and Environment under Mahama’s administration. As Defence Minister, he played a key role in confronting growing jihadist threats along Ghana’s northern border with Burkina Faso.

In 2022, research by the France-based NGO Promediation revealed that between 200 and 300 young Ghanaians had been recruited by jihadist groups. Boamah’s efforts were seen as crucial in managing this emerging threat. He had also authored a book titled A Peaceful Man in an African Democracy, about former president John Atta Mills, which was set for release later this year.

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed was a leading voice in the fight against illegal gold mining, known locally as “Galamsey.” The practice has caused massive environmental destruction and polluted many of Ghana’s rivers and lakes. His work had sparked national protests and public outcry during Mahama’s presidential campaign.

Authorities in Ghana have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash. Images of the helicopter’s charred remains have been circulating on social media as investigations continue.