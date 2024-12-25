Ruto, Museveni to Attend Piny Luo Festival in Siaya

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated Piny Luo Cultural Festival, which will bring together cultural enthusiasts, political leaders, and dignitaries from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, are set to attend the event scheduled for January 2 in Siaya County.

The festival, which celebrates the rich heritage of the Luo community, will feature cultural exhibitions, music, and traditional performances. It will also mark the grand opening of the newly constructed 20,000-capacity Siaya Stadium, a major highlight of the festivities.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who recently toured the festival venues, has called for cooperation from local residents to ensure a successful event. During his visit, Omollo met with Siaya Governor James Orengo to finalize the program and inspect the stadium and Got Ramogi, a site of cultural significance to the Luo people.

The two heads of state will begin their day with a visit to Got Ramogi before heading to Siaya Stadium for the main event, which will commence at 11 a.m. Residents are expected to be seated by 8 a.m. to accommodate the day’s activities.

The Piny Luo Cultural Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Luo traditions, drawing participants from across Kenya and the diaspora. Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, the event’s chairman, highlighted the festival’s importance in preserving and promoting Luo heritage.

The three-day festival will include traditional music genres like Ohangla, Benga, and Rhumba, alongside cultural dances and storytelling sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore exhibitions of Luo beadwork, pottery, art, and fashion, blending traditional and modern styles. Culinary delights such as nyama choma, ingokho, osuga, and ugali will also be featured, offering a taste of authentic Luo cuisine.

The festival will serve as more than just a cultural celebration. It aims to foster regional unity and collaboration, with leaders from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania using the event as a platform for dialogue on cultural preservation and regional development.

Governor Orengo emphasized the event’s significance in strengthening cross-border ties and creating lasting connections. “This festival will not only showcase the Luo culture but also contribute to the growth and unity of our region,” Orengo said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the festival’s chief guest, is expected to inspire the community with his presence. “His unwavering support for the Luo community makes him the perfect person to join us in celebrating our culture and heritage,” Owili remarked.