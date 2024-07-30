Ruto Nominates Deputy DPP Dorcas Oduor as Attorney General

President William Ruto has nominated Dorcas Odour for the position of Attorney General.

Oduor is currently the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions.

Oduor is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Management (UoN), a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree (UoN) and a Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law.

If she passes the vetting process, she will succeed Justin Muturi, who has been nominated to serve as the Public Service Cabinet Secretary.

The president as also nominated Beatrice Askul Moe as the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs (EAC) & Regional Development.

Ms Moe is a Social Scientist and a Consultant, having previously served as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Water, Irrigation, Agriculture and Land Reclamation in Turkana County Government.

She has previously served as a Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Technical Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Audit Committee to the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Project Officer AMREF Kenya Turkana Project and Relief Officer for the Oxfam Turkana Relief Program.

The CS Nominee has specialized skills in development and management of community affairs, towards behavioral and social change in communities.

She has undertaken various certifications and trainings including: County Induction Course at Kenya School Government (Turkana County Government), Corporate Governance Course (CGC) while serving as member to Rift Valley Water Services Board, Training on Audit Committees by KCA University (Institute for Capacity Development; Training of Trainers (TOT) Course for Community based development by AMREF Kenya; and Training in Methodologies for Conducting Baseline Assessment Survey for Food Security and Nutrition Improvement Project Turkana.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences (Social Work) from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is pursuing a Masters Degree in Governance and Ethics.