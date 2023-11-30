President Ruto Off to Dubai to Attend COP28

President William Ruto will Thursday depart for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the United Arab Emirates.

This is the latest abroad trip he is making increasing the number to 42 so far. State House said since his inauguration on September 13, 2022, Ruto has consistently emphasized the need for tangible climate action to confront the global existential crisis.

At COP27 in November 2022, in Egypt, he shifted the African climate narrative from victimhood to opportunity, delivering an inspirational statement.

Participating from November 30 to December 2, 2023, at COP 28 alongside 100 global leaders, Ruto will emphasize transformative climate action urgently needed to correct the world’s current trajectory.

As the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), the Ruto will deliver a statement on behalf of Africa, highlighting the continent’s priorities and building on the historic African Leaders Nairobi Declaration adopted at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023.

Kenya and Africa possess vast natural resources, a growing workforce, and untapped renewable energy potential, positioning them to contribute significantly to global climate action while pursuing sustainable development.

Ruto aims to establish Kenya and Africa as key hubs for green manufacturing, supporting the global decarbonization agenda.

“To achieve this vision, he advocates for comprehensive financial reforms, emphasizing the need to align international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with Africa’s developmental context and climate goals,” state house said.

Ruto will also spearhead the launch of the Africa Green Industrialization Initiative (AGII) – a collaboration between the COP28 Presidency (UAE), Kenya and other African States, with the ambitious goal of assisting African countries in developing significant green industries to drive economic growth, job creation, and trade.

AGII will implement the Nairobi Declaration, where African leaders committed to a green and inclusive growth path, harnessing the continent’s potential.

“The objective is to hyper-scale green businesses and industries in Africa, promoting climate change mitigation and adaptation, while fostering substantial economic growth and job creation on the continent.”

“The event will also feature the USD 4.5 billion Africa Green Investment initiative led by the UAE, designed to catalyze a transformative cycle of change through investments in green opportunities on the continent,” statement said.

He will also push for a new framework on climate finance – drawing on G20 outcomes, the Bridgetown Initiative, the Paris Summit for a New Financial Pact, and the Nairobi Declaration.

COP28 is expected to establish a new climate finance framework.

Ruto will present Africa’s perspective on international financial architecture reform and witness the signing of MOUs and investment deals for significant investments in Kenya’s green manufacturing, showcasing our potential as a green powerhouse in Africa.

Leveraging COP28, Ruto aims to enhance collaboration, share best practices, and advance Africa and Kenya’s priorities on the global climate agenda.