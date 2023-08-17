Ruto Picks Late Kirubi’s Son-in-law Andrew Musangi as CBK Chair

President William Ruto has nominated Andrew Mukite Musangi as the next Chairperson of the Central Bank of Kenya.

The head of state on Thursday forwarded Musangi’s name to the National Assembly for vetting.

“The President seeks the approval of the Parliament on the said nomination,” said National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Should MPs approve his nomination, Musangi will replace lawyer Mohammed Nyaoga whose four-year tenure ended in June.

Musangi will serve for a period of four years with the possibility of reappointment based on performance.

The CBK Board of Directors chair nominee is a lawyer by profession and a senior consultant at LJA Associates.

He has previously held various positions in different boards, including serving as the Chairperson of the Public Procurement Oversight Authority.

Musangi got his Law Degree from the University of Hull (UK) in 1993 and was admitted to the Bar in 1995.

In 1998, he started his own firm; Mukite Musangi & Company Advocates (MMC).

He specialized in Dispute Resolution, Banking and Finance Law, Conveyancing and Real Estate, Corporate and Commercial Law, Intellectual Property, Debt Recovery, Receivership, Bankruptcy, Insolvency, Employment, and Tax.

In 2017, he was the Chairperson of the Jubilee Party National Executive Board which was a key organ in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election campaign.

He is married to late tycoon, Chris Kirubi’s daughter, Mary Musangi.

