Ruto Rebrands SHIF To Taifa Care

President William Ruto Thursday announced the rebranding the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) to Taifa Care.

It is not clear what motivated the move. He said this is because of its fundamental role in providing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to all Kenyans.

During his State of the Nation Address, Ruto expressed confidence in the model to provide effective and efficient service to the public.

He added that the repealed National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) only served a few salaried Kenyans at the expense of the majority who could not afford it.

He said Taifa Care had a comprehensive benefits package that is easily accessible for Kenyans. In the model, the State taps on 2.75 per cent of one’s gross pay, with a minimum contribution of Sh300. Employers are also required to remit the payments by the 9th of every month.

“Under Taifa Care, citizens are eligible for all services upon registration. I urge every Kenyan to take the most important step in securing dependable healthcare for themselves and their families: register now or at the earliest opportunity,” Ruto said.

“Taifa Care has undertaken an accurate costing of all healthcare-related goods and services, in order to provide timely, effective and efficient service to everyone,” he added.

He said over 15 million Kenyans have currently enrolled in Taifa Care and 60 per cent of employers had successfully transitioned into the system.

“Once the transition from NHIF is complete and SHIF becomes fully operational, Kenya will have a healthcare system that guarantees dignity, peace of mind and equitable access for every citizen for the very first time in our 60 years of independence,” the president said.

Since its rollout on October 1, 2024, the public has raised concerns over SHIF’s effectiveness; citing that the new system locks out thousands of patients from accessing healthcare services.

Also Read: KNCHR: SHA Lacks The Capacity And Readiness To Effectively Manage NHIF Transition

Critics have also accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of rushing to roll out a Sh104.8 billion system that was full of missteps, questioning why the government ignored all the signs of imminent trouble.

There are challenges in adopting the new authority.