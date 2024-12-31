Ruto to Usher in New Year in Kisii 

President William Ruto is expected in Kisii late Tuesday where he would usher in the New Year 2025.

Ruto would be breaking the tradition where other presidents had been hosting the new year fetes in Mombasa.

He last year ushered in the new year in Nakuru.

In Kisii, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, also Majority Chief Whip, in a tweet, welcomed the head of State to the County Capital.

“We are looking forward to hosting the President, this is definitely a special gesture to the community at large,” he later told this journalist in a text.

By late Monday, the Kisii State Lodge was a hive of activity with tents being hosted to accommodate about 1200 invitees.

Invites to journalists were however, yet to be formalized by Tuesday morning.

County Commissioner Joseph Kibet said they would be handled by Statehouse itself.

“What we have are general invites which have already been depleted,” he said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba was at hand leading the preparations ahead of Ruto landing in town.

County Police Commander Charles Kases said all was set for the event.

Surveillance appears to had been heightened in the streets of Kisii following fresh outburst of protests against a string of abductions in the country.

Already activists have fingered security agencies for orchestrating the abductions of bloggers critical of Ruto administration.

Police have since denied the claims.