Ruto, Uhuru mourn death of former Nigerian President Buhari

President William Ruto joined leaders in mourning the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died in a London hospital on Sunday.

Ruto said Buhari’s demise is a loss not only to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also to the entire African Continent, which has been immeasurably enriched by his wisdom and steadfast commitment to the liberation and prosperity of the Nigerian people.

“During his tenure in office, President Buhari championed the fight against corruption, advanced regional security initiatives to counter terrorism, and supported Africa’s agenda for economic integration.”

“Kenya recalls with warmth his State Visit to Nairobi on January 2016, which marked a significant milestone in our bilateral relations,” he said.

President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized him as a leader who bore the responsibilities of office with humility and unwavering commitment.

In his condolence message to the government and people of Nigeria, as well as to the family of the late President, Kenyatta paid tribute to Buhari’s legacy, stating, “President Buhari was not only a symbol of resilience but also of integrity. He had a firm stance on his principles and always prioritized the interests of Nigeria and Africa above self.”

The former Kenyan head of state commended Buhari’s role in shaping Africa’s security and governance landscape, highlighting his dedication to regional stability, cohesion, and anti-corruption efforts.

“President Buhari was known for his strong stance against corruption, dedication to national security, and efforts to foster economic reform and regional cooperation. He believed in the power of African solutions to African problems and worked tirelessly to elevate Nigeria’s voice on the global stage,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta recalled fondly on Buhari’s state visit to Kenya during his administration, recalling moments of shared purpose and camaraderie during their extensive and candid discussions about Africa’s future.

Reflecting on Buhari’s leadership, Kenyatta noted that he led Nigeria through complex times with calm strength and a deep sense of responsibility. Buhari’s contributions to the African Union and Pan-Africanism would remain etched in the continent’s collective memory.

“I have lost not just a friend but a fellow patriot in the quest for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nigeria and the entire Buhari family during this time of sorrow,” added Kenyatta.