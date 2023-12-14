Ruto Vows to Address Insecurity in Lamu County

President William Ruto Thursday said the government will do whatever it takes to curb insecurity in Lamu County.

He said decisive action will be taken against those inciting people against each other.

Ruto noted that terrorists were capitalizing on such divisions to advance their evil agenda.

He asked leaders from the area to step forward, unite and work together.

“We must secure Lamu. People must live in peace because they deserve it,” he said.

He made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting with leaders from the County at State House, Nairobi.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki (Interior) and Aden Duale (Defence), Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Lamu County Governor Issa Timamy, MPs Ruweida Obbo (Lamu East), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Joseph Githuku (Lamu), Monica Muthoni (Lamu) and MCAs were present.

Ruto said the government is keen on securing the county to unlock its economic potential, citing the commercialization of the area’s port.

He pledged to address land ownership and squatters’ challenges facing the County.

“We will build affordable houses, set up landing sites, establish ICT hubs, set up the Aggregation and Industrial Parks and commercialize the port to create more opportunities for the people,” he observed.

Read: Kindiki Lands in Lamu, Promises More Personnel, Resources to Address Insecurity

He said those who will undermine such transformative programmes are enemies of the people.

At the same time, the President appealed to leaders to stop populist politics at the expense of the country’s development agenda.

Ruto urged leaders not to hesitate in making bold decisions that are in the interest of the country.

“Kenya has not changed because there is nobody with the courage to make the right decision however unpopular it may be,” he said.

Ruto said that he won’t allow his reelection aspirations to influence decisions saying he will do what is right for the country.

Gachagua said the Government is keen on elevating Lamu’s profile.

The Deputy President urged leaders from the county to shun tribalism.

“We have a responsibility to work with the Government to restore sanity in the county,” he added.

Kindiki called on leaders to lead their communities against divisive politics that may advance the terrorists’ agenda.

On his part, Duale said security forces will not spare anyone in the fight against terrorism.

“We will not compromise the national security of the country,” he said.

The area has been facing cases of insecurity in a series that have have affected development at large. Terrorists cross from Somalia and attack at will which has left many dead and homeless. The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border.