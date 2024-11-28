Ruto Warns 34 CEOs Over Non-Compliance With e-Citizen Directive

President William Ruto has issued a stern warning to 34 government agencies for failing to comply with his directive to digitise their operations through the e-Citizen platform.

Speaking at the first anniversary of the e-Citizen Directorate at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, the President gave the agencies a one-week ultimatum to align with the directive or face severe consequences, including possible dismissal of their Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

The President accused the listed agencies of undermining transparency by soliciting funds through questionable means, bypassing the centralised e-Citizen system.

He reiterated that all services and revenue payments must be conducted on the platform to allow the National Treasury to track revenue collection effectively.

“These entities have yet to comply with my directive. Their services and payments must be on e-Citizen. They have one week to comply. Otherwise, they know what to do—they can make use of the door. It’s as simple as that,” President Ruto declared.

The agencies under scrutiny include the National Cancer Institute of Kenya, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Power Company Limited, Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Kenya Space Agency, among others. The President also ordered the drafting of a report within three days to identify state agencies using alternative payment methods despite being on the e-Citizen platform.

“We still have agencies that are on the platform but occasionally retreat to alternative means of payment, often in collaboration with banks, to siphon funds. I want a detailed record of the last three months of such practices on my desk in the next three days,” he warned.

The e-Citizen platform, launched as part of President Ruto’s campaign promise to digitise government services, has significantly transformed service delivery in Kenya. It currently hosts over 22,500 government services and has more than 30 million users. According to the President, the platform has not only streamlined service delivery but also boosted government revenue, reduced inefficiencies, and eliminated bureaucratic red tape.

“From the comfort of your home and with just a mobile phone, you can renew a driving license, register a business, or apply for a marriage certificate. Tasks that once took weeks of travel and endless paperwork now take minutes,” President Ruto stated.

The President underscored the platform’s impact on improving citizens’ daily lives, citing its role in reducing travel and delays while increasing access to essential services. He noted that e-Citizen has also created jobs, stimulated economic growth, and positioned Kenya as a global leader in digital innovation.

Kenya’s success with e-Citizen has drawn attention from other nations, with several seeking to benchmark their systems against Kenya’s digital transformation. President Ruto emphasized the need for Kenya to stay ahead in technology by incorporating advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance service delivery further.

“AI is the next frontier. Imagine an AI-powered chatbot on e-Citizen providing instant solutions to inquiries or proactively addressing citizens’ needs. This is the future we are building,” the President said.

He outlined plans to expand Kenya’s digital infrastructure, including investments in the national fibre optic network and policies to make smartphones and internet access more affordable.

President Ruto praised ministries, departments, and agencies excelling in revenue generation and service delivery through digital platforms while urging others to embrace innovation. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a fully digital and transparent Kenya, stating, “The dream of a digital Kenya is no longer an aspiration; it is our reality.”