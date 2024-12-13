Rwanda President Kagame Announces F1 Race Bid

Rwanda is bidding to host a Formula 1 grand prix, the country’s President Paul Kagame says.

F1 is keen to hold a race in Africa and talks with Rwanda have been known about for some months.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, is hosting its general assembly and prize giving in the Rwandan capital Kigali, and Kagame chose its opening to put his official seal on the grand prix project.

Kagame said: “I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 grand prix.

“A big thank you to [F1 president] Stefano Domenicali and the entire team at F1 for the good progress in our discussions so far.

“I assure you we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment it deserves.”

If a deal can be agreed, the race would be held on a new track planned close to the new Bugesera airport, external outside Kigali.

The track designer is Alexander Wurz, a former F1 driver and the chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

Wurz’s company has been working on the track with local advisers, companies and authorities for more than a year. The circuit, which is fast and flowing, is being built alongside a lake and makes use of the hilly topography of the area.

Wurz is also designing the new Qiddiyah track in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to finished in 2028 and host a grand prix in 2029.

F1 had previously tried to revive a grand prix in South Africa at the Kyalami track, which last hosted a grand prix in 1993, but talks collapsed over problems with the local promoter.

The Rwanda project is now considered the most likely for an African grand prix but the project remains unconfirmed.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met with Rwanda’s Sports Minister Richard Nyirishema at the general assembly meeting.

Ben Sulayem said: “To be here in Rwanda for such an important moment in the FIA’s calendar is a testament to the strength of this nation, in particular its growing influence in motorsport.

“We are aligned on our values and shared goals across key sectors such as innovation, sustainability, and road safety, and I look forward to our continued partnership. The future of motorsport in Africa is bright.”

